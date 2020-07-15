Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 431200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 470,046 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 458,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 369,124 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 218,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.