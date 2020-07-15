Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 1242508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

