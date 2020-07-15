Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $357.00. The company traded as high as $285.40 and last traded at $261.19, with a volume of 2834600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $261.19.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spotify from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average is $163.82.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

