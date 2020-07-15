Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $4.02. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gritstone Oncology shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 100,966 shares trading hands.

GRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,397.90% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

