Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 4,489,526 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,235,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Specifically, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The firm has a market cap of $255.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. Research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.