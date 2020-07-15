Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $15.44. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 14,083,131 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WKHS. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other Workhorse Group news, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. purchased 36,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,677.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.