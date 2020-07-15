Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading 1.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sonic Automotive traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $36.00, approximately 65,764 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 483,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $264,850.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $913,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $824,876 over the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.