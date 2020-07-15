Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $69.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacira Biosciences traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 112739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.80.

PCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $68,985.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $687,861.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 60,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $3,021,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,069.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,184 shares of company stock worth $5,337,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,517,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,814,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 230,403 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 627,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,863 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,765.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

