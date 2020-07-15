Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as high as $89.95 and last traded at $89.74, with a volume of 5829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.38.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $7,259,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 154.3% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 445,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,683,000 after acquiring an additional 270,527 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

