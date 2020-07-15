First Republic Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,106 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,027% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.