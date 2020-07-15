Group 1 Automotive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,008 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,892% compared to the typical daily volume of 151 call options.

NYSE GPI opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 73.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,577,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 667,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 209,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $20,100,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $8,880,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 41.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 187,710 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

