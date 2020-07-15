GTT Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 839 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,232% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTT shares. SunTrust Banks lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GTT Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 168,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 159,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTT opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $403.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.64.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GTT Communications will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

