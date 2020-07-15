Matson Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MATX)

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 627 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 822% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 99.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 598,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after buying an additional 297,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 70.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 220,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,451,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MATX opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. Matson has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.81 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matson will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matson from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

