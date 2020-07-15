Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,131 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,681% compared to the average daily volume of 232 put options.

NYSE EVRI opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $510.22 million, a P/E ratio of -273.50 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Everi will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $2,974,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

