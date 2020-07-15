AbbVie Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 164,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,580% compared to the average volume of 9,786 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

AbbVie stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

