Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €24.00 ($26.97) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFXA. Barclays set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.59 ($23.14).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.