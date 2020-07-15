Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €20.00 ($22.47) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.59 ($23.14).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

