MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €144.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €144.00 ($161.80) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($143.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €145.14 ($163.08).

Shares of MTX opened at €151.05 ($169.72) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €155.96 and its 200 day moving average is €187.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($325.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Analyst Recommendations for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

