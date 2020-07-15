Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €62.00 by Barclays

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.10 ($72.02) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.41 ($77.99).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €59.90 ($67.30) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.45. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.00 ($41.57) and a 52-week high of €78.65 ($88.37).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

