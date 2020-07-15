Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Buy

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

GTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

GTY opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 495,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114,258 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,445,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

