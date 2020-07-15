Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HHC. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post -6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 421,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

