Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate specialty finance company. It focuses on portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, loans and other real estate related investments. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of HCFT opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

