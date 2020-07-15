Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Hold

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOSS. BidaskClub raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,517,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 1,861.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

