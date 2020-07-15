Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HTHT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.68 and a beta of 1.60. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

