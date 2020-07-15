Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY) to Sell

HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd engages in the research, development, production and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier. Its washing machine segment offers top load washing machines, front load washing machines, agitator washing machines and dual-drive washing machines. Haier manufactures various types of water heaters, including electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar energy heaters, and gas boilers, in the categories of mechanical, electric, and network-based. Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd is headquartered in Qingdao, Shandong Province, the PRC. “

Get HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR alerts:

Shares of HRELY opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Haier Electronics Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier, Casarte, and Leader in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater Business, Channel Services Business, and Logistics Business.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (HRELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.