Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) to “Hold”

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE GPX opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. Research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in GP Strategies by 85.4% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,953 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GP Strategies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

