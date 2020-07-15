Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. Hoya has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Hoya had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Hoya will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

