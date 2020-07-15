Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) to Hold

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 746,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Helius Medical Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.88% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

