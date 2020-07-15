Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 43,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,408,735.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,518.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $28,507.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,914,835 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 220.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.