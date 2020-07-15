Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €100.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €100.00 ($112.36) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.83 ($88.58).

EPA:AIR opened at €66.16 ($74.34) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €65.82 and a 200-day moving average of €88.20. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

