Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €38.00 by Barclays

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been given a €38.00 ($42.70) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($28.54) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.02) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.22 ($39.57).

SGO stock opened at €32.60 ($36.63) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.90. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($47.25) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($58.88).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

