Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €25.00 ($28.09) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Signify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.25 ($29.49).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($28.65) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($40.52).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.