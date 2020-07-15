Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAN. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €2.80 ($3.15) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.15) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.08 ($3.46) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.58) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.64 ($2.96).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.