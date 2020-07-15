Lumber Liquidators Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,838 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average volume of 1,066 call options.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE LL opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

