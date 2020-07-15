Kimberly Clark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,601 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 1,895 call options.
Kimberly Clark stock opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49.
Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.
Kimberly Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.