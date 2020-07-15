Ingersoll-Rand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,556 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,183% compared to the typical daily volume of 355 call options.

NYSE IR opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 357.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock worth $766,685,750. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.