Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cars.com Call Options (NYSE:CARS)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,003 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 881% compared to the average volume of 1,020 call options.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $390.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

