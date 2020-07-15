Traders Purchase Large Volume of Beazer Homes USA Call Options (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,033 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,062% compared to the typical daily volume of 347 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 807.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 162,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 165,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.40. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

