Investors Purchase High Volume of AMBEV S A/S Call Options (NYSE:ABEV)

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,736 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average daily volume of 1,127 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

