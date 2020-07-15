Investors Buy High Volume of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,271 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 721% compared to the typical daily volume of 520 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $198.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.