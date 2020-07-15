Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EPP)

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,400% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,841,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,272,000 after acquiring an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 482,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 86,214 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 144,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 539.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

