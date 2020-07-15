Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,532 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the average daily volume of 211 call options.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWG opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.90. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

In other GrowGeneration news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,632 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $93,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 36,032 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $257,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,112.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

