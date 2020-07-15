Brokerages Anticipate Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. Constellium posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,494,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,594 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,428,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,370 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Constellium by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,363,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,939,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,076,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Constellium has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

