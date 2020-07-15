$292.39 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce sales of $292.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.78 million and the highest is $305.00 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $355.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

FELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of FELE opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,228,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 103,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

