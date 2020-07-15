AZEK’s (NASDAQ:AZEK) Quiet Period Will End on July 22nd

AZEK’s (NASDAQ:AZEK) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 22nd. AZEK had issued 33,250,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $764,750,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During AZEK’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on AZEK. Bank of America began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

