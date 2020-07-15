$652.24 Million in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report $652.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $638.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.30 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 865,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 452,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $17,646,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 295,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

