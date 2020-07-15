Analysts Anticipate Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.17 Million

Analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to announce sales of $236.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $243.15 million. Crawford & Company reported sales of $256.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year sales of $959.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.11 million to $965.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $982.01 million, with estimates ranging from $975.39 million to $990.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Crawford & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.93. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

