Legend Biotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCVX) Quiet Period To End on July 22nd

Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:PCVX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 22nd. Legend Biotech had issued 15,625,000 shares in its public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Legend Biotech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of PCVX opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

In other news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,488,000.00.

About Legend Biotech

