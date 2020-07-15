Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post $388.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.40 million and the lowest is $270.10 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $551.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 1,285.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $749.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

