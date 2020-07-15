Jamf Holding (JAMF) to Raise $288 Million in IPO

Jamf Holding (JAMF) expects to raise $288 million in an IPO on Thursday, July 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 16,000,000 shares at $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Jamf Holding generated $220.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $31.9 million. Jamf Holding has a market-cap of $2.1 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays served as the underwriters for the IPO and RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities, HSBC, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Loop Capital Markets and CastleOak Securities were co-managers.

Jamf Holding provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and our cloud software platform is the only vertically-focused Apple infrastructure and security platform of scale in the world. We help organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies, connect, manage and protect Apple products, apps and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. With Jamf’s software, Apple devices can be deployed to employees brand new in the shrink-wrapped box, set up automatically and personalized at first power-on and administered continuously throughout the life of the device. “.

Jamf Holding was founded in 2002 and has 1284 employees. The company is located at 100 Washington Ave S, Suite 1100, Minneapolis, MN. US and can be reached via phone at (612) 605-6625 or on the web at http://www.jamf.com.

